Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has raised its dividend by 11.6% over the last three years.

NNY stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.48. 16,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,764. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $10.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.59.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 12,284 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 14,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 17,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.32% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

