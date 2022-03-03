O3Swap (O3) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $7.59 Million

O3Swap (CURRENCY:O3) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 3rd. In the last week, O3Swap has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. O3Swap has a market capitalization of $50.68 million and $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One O3Swap coin can now be bought for approximately $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get O3Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00042698 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,811.83 or 0.06621432 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,462.31 or 0.99992443 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00045435 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00046895 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002762 BTC.

About O3Swap

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

Buying and Selling O3Swap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as O3Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade O3Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy O3Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for O3Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for O3Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.