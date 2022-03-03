Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.27

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBELF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.27 and last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 527170 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Obsidian Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Obsidian Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.91 million, a P/E ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.46.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests.

