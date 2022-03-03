Obyte 24-Hour Volume Reaches $5,144.00 (GBYTE)

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. Obyte has a market cap of $15.19 million and approximately $5,144.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Obyte has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. One Obyte coin can now be bought for $18.88 or 0.00045656 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Obyte alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001791 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000020 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000064 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Obyte

Obyte is a coin. It launched on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 804,275 coins. Obyte’s official message board is medium.com/byteball . The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Obyte is obyte.org . Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ObyteOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Byteball is a decentralized database with it's own native cryptocurrency, Bytes, that unlike most does not require PoW or PoS mining and does not have a blockchain nor blocks. Instead, Byteball links transactions by signing the hashes from the previous transactions on the new one. These links between transactions form a DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph). Since Byteball has no blocks, there is no block size issue. Byteball can be used as a means to transfer value between users in a transaction, either with Bytes or assets that can be issued on the network or as a decentralized data base that allows users to store information within it. Byteball's currency, Bytes, are used to pay transaction fees in this network. Transactions can be meant to exchange value or to store any type of data. The transaction fees (Bytes) are relative to the Bytes used in the transaction, so if a transaction uses 500 Bytes, that's the tx fee that will be charged. This system gives the currency intrinsic value, each Byte is worth a byte of information that is stored on the network, which alows the system to scale according to its use. 1 GBYTE equals 1000000000 BYTES Byteball has been rebranded to Obyte, for more information related to the rebrand, please click here. “

Obyte Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obyte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Obyte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Obyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Obyte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.