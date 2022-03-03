ODUWA (OWC) Price Hits $0.40

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. In the last week, ODUWA has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $24,535.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000944 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,562.08 or 1.00176601 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00079852 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00022052 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001945 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00014783 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.