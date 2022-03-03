Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Cut to $225.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $250.00 to $225.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.15% from the company’s previous close.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $293.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $295.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $302.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.67.

Shares of OKTA opened at $182.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $195.44 and its 200-day moving average is $226.91. Okta has a 12 month low of $152.51 and a 12 month high of $287.44. The firm has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $1.09. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Okta will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total transaction of $4,043,348.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $718,377.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,186 shares of company stock valued at $6,369,103 over the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Okta by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $547,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Okta by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Okta by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $338,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

