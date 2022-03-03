Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Short Interest Up 104.5% in February

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a growth of 104.5% from the January 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Ono Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $8.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,519. Ono Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $9.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.78.

Ono Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the production, purchase, and sale of internal medicine, patch and injectable medicine. The company was founded by Ichibei Fushimiya in 1717 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

