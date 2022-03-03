Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Short Interest Up 104.5% in February

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a growth of 104.5% from the January 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Ono Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $8.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,519. Ono Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $9.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.78.
Ono Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)
