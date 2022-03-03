Opsens (CVE:OPS) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.39

Opsens Inc. (CVE:OPS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.39 and traded as low as C$1.35. Opsens shares last traded at C$1.39, with a volume of 24,700 shares traded.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OPS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Opsens from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Raymond James set a C$6.00 price target on Opsens and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.
About Opsens (CVE:OPS)
Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.
