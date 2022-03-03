Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) Shares Up 0%

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.65. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 13,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.55.
About Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orbia Advance (MXCHF)
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Orbia Advance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbia Advance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.