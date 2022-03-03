Oriental Culture (NYSE:OCG) Trading 1.1% Higher

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NYSE:OCG – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.78 and last traded at $4.68. 97,780 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 276,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.63.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.52.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Oriental Culture by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Oriental Culture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oriental Culture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oriental Culture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Oriental Culture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Oriental Culture Holding LTD, through its subsidiaries, operates an online platform to facilitate e-commerce of artwork trading in China. The company facilitates trading by individual and institutional customers of various collectibles, artworks, and commodities on its online platforms. It also provides online and offline integrated marketing, storage, and technical maintenance services, as well as industry solutions and related software products and system development services.

