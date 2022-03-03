OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $24.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.76 million and the highest is $24.80 million. OrthoPediatrics posted sales of $18.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full-year sales of $98.00 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $121.03 million, with estimates ranging from $118.84 million to $125.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover OrthoPediatrics.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

KIDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.67.

OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $57.60 on Thursday. OrthoPediatrics has a fifty-two week low of $43.09 and a fifty-two week high of $73.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -36.69 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.05.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.42 per share, with a total value of $60,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

