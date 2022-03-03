Oxen Trading Up 42.1% This Week (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Oxen has a total market cap of $32.13 million and approximately $117,936.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Oxen has traded 42.1% higher against the dollar. One Oxen coin can now be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001319 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,487.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,840.51 or 0.06685581 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.05 or 0.00261370 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.37 or 0.00742275 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00013219 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00071535 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00007408 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.62 or 0.00406292 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.31 or 0.00304347 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 57,347,871 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

