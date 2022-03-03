Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.77

Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.77 and last traded at $8.77, with a volume of 1596 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Biomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average of $17.04.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

