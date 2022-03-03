Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Purchased by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 62.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 100.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,110,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,553,000 after purchasing an additional 555,694 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 66.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 29.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter.

BATS CALF traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.74. 179,287 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.98.

