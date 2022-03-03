Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PFLC traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $11.60. 2,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,779. Pacific Financial has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $13.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.69.

Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.78 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th.

Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company which engages in the provision of banking products and services to small and medium-sized business and professionals through the Bank of the Pacific. The firm’s personal and business deposit products include demand accounts; negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; money market investment accounts; savings accounts; and time deposits.

