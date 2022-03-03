Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.22

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.22 and last traded at $23.56, with a volume of 374983 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.19.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.28.
About Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM)
Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.
