Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.22

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.22 and last traded at $23.56, with a volume of 374983 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Pampa Energía by 283.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Pampa Energía during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Pampa Energía during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 10.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

