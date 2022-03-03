Panthera Resources (LON:PAT) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Panthera Resources PLC (LON:PAT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.75 ($0.14). Approximately 265,093 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 196% from the average daily volume of 89,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11 ($0.15).
The company has a market capitalization of £11.28 million and a PE ratio of -4.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 11.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 12.43.
Panthera Resources Company Profile (LON:PAT)
