Panthera Resources (LON:PAT) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Panthera Resources PLC (LON:PAT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.75 ($0.14). Approximately 265,093 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 196% from the average daily volume of 89,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11 ($0.15).

The company has a market capitalization of £11.28 million and a PE ratio of -4.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 11.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 12.43.

Panthera Resources Company Profile (LON:PAT)

Panthera Resources PLC primarily engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in India and West Africa. Its flagship project is the Bhukia Project, a gold deposit located in the state of Rajasthan, India. The company was formerly known as IGL Resources PLC. Panthera Resources PLC was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

