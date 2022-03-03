Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) Shares Down 3.2%

Shares of Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF – Get Rating) traded down 3.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.90 and last traded at $19.90. 102 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.55.

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Paradox Interactive AB (publ) in a report on Monday, November 15th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.71.

Paradox Interactive AB operates as publisher of strategy games for personal computer and console. Its brands include Stellaris, Europa Universalis, Hearts of Iron, Crusader Kings, Cities Skylines, Surviving Mars, Prison Architect, Magicka, Age of Wonders and the World of Darkness catalogue of brands.

