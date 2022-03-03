Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Short Interest Down 51.6% in February

Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a drop of 51.6% from the January 31st total of 58,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$12.25 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Pason Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of PSYTF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,811. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.26. Pason Systems has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $10.61.

Pason Systems, Inc engages in the design and production of instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. Its products include automatic driller, choke control, electronic drilling recorder, enhanced pit volume totalizer, gas analyzer, hazardous gas alarm system, rig communications, rig display, directional system, drilling guidance system, live rig view (LRV), LRV mobile, tour sheet analytics, WellView field solution, SideKick remote display, and DataHub web-based data management system.

