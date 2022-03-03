PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP) Insider Acquires £29,000 in Stock

PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP – Get Rating) insider William Good bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of £29,000 ($38,910.51).

Shares of PCIP stock traded up GBX 1.25 ($0.02) on Thursday, reaching GBX 58.75 ($0.79). The company had a trading volume of 143,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,739. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of £38.42 million and a PE ratio of -8.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 59.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 69.16. PCI-PAL PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 53.05 ($0.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 121.50 ($1.63).

Get PCI-PAL alerts:

PCI-PAL Company Profile (Get Rating)

PCI-PAL PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides payment card industry (PCI) compliance solutions and telephony services primarily in the United Kingdom, European Union, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers data secure payment card authorizations for call center operations; and Agent Assist, a PCI compliant solution to enhance contact center customer experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PCI-PAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCI-PAL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.