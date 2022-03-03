PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP) Insider Acquires £29,000 in Stock

PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP – Get Rating) insider William Good bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of £29,000 ($38,910.51).
Shares of PCIP stock traded up GBX 1.25 ($0.02) on Thursday, reaching GBX 58.75 ($0.79). The company had a trading volume of 143,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,739. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of £38.42 million and a PE ratio of -8.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 59.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 69.16. PCI-PAL PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 53.05 ($0.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 121.50 ($1.63).
PCI-PAL Company Profile (Get Rating)
