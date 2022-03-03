PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Given New $72.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at KeyCorp from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.92% from the company’s current price.

PDCE has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities increased their target price on PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $67.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.24 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.37 and its 200 day moving average is $51.08. PDC Energy has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $70.26.

In other PDC Energy news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $48,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $226,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,010. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,676,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $81,797,000 after purchasing an additional 405,088 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,143 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,188 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,789,000 after buying an additional 5,845 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 7,579 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 631,410 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,801,000 after buying an additional 39,219 shares during the last quarter.

PDC Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.