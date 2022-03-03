Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Raises Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.1894 per share on Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09.

Pearson has decreased its dividend payment by 68.9% over the last three years. Pearson has a payout ratio of 29.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pearson to earn $0.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

PSO stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.49. 871,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,764. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.99. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Several research firms have weighed in on PSO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 610 ($8.18) to GBX 630 ($8.45) in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 930 ($12.48) to GBX 900 ($12.08) in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Pearson from GBX 680 ($9.12) to GBX 700 ($9.39) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $608.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSO. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pearson by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pearson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Pearson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Pearson by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. 9.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

