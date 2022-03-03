Phantasma Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.57 Million (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. During the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. One Phantasma coin can now be purchased for $1.31 or 0.00003087 BTC on major exchanges. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $136.64 million and $2.57 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,562.08 or 1.00176601 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00079852 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00022052 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001945 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00014783 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $120.46 or 0.00283514 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 104,185,056 coins. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

