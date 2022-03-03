Phantomx Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges (PNX)

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. During the last seven days, Phantomx has traded 22.6% lower against the dollar. One Phantomx coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantomx has a market capitalization of $26,071.31 and $102.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.84 or 0.00229332 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00011559 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003276 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000768 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00033101 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Phantomx

Phantomx (PNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phantomx is phantomx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Phantomx

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantomx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantomx using one of the exchanges listed above.

