Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 915,400 shares, a drop of 57.5% from the January 31st total of 2,152,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

PHGUF stock remained flat at $$0.89 during trading on Thursday. Pharming Group has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.91. The firm has a market cap of $558.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 5.18.

Pharming Group NV is a holding company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs. The company offers RUCONEST which is a recombinant human C1-esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Europe, and Rest of the World.

