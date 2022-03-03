Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Director Sells $36,780.00 in Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $36,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PLAB traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.65. The stock had a trading volume of 571,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,473. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.62. Photronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.21 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.97.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Photronics had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $189.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Photronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 26th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Photronics during the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 7.0% in the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 4.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 85.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 36,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 3.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

