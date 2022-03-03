PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS – Get Rating) dropped 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $96.00 and last traded at $96.03. Approximately 864,452 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 130% from the average daily volume of 376,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.26.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.47 and a 200 day moving average of $98.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYS. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 5.3% in the third quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 49.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 7.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

