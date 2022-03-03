Pinkcoin (PINK) Price Tops $0.0030 on Major Exchanges

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 47.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $1.30 million and $3,264.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.78 or 0.00227966 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00011620 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003435 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000754 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00030183 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000156 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 460,165,999 coins and its circulating supply is 434,905,563 coins. Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

