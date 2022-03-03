Piraeus Financial (OTCMKTS:BPIRD) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.69

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRD – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.69 and traded as low as $1.35. Piraeus Financial shares last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 1,032 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.69.

About Piraeus Financial (OTCMKTS:BPIRD)

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA provides banking products and services. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets, and Other segments. The company offers time, structured, deposit, saving, current, and business accounts; mortgage, consumer, personal, home improvement, farming, restructuring, and working capital loans; overdrafts; credit, debit, and prepaid cards; mutual funds, treasury bonds, equities, exchange traded funds, dual currency deposits, treasury interest-bearing notes, asset management solutions, and gold sovereigns and gold bars; and car, home, civil liability, health, endowment, accident/life, lifestyle, agricultural, civil liability, photovoltaic park, and corporate insurances.

