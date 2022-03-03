Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,391.18

Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,391.18 ($18.67) and traded as low as GBX 1,362.50 ($18.28). Plus500 shares last traded at GBX 1,370 ($18.38), with a volume of 1,018,649 shares.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLUS. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,665 ($22.34) target price on shares of Plus500 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plus500 in a research report on Friday, November 26th.
The company has a market cap of £1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,442.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,391.18.
Plus500 Company Profile (LON:PLUS)
Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,800 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies (availability subject to regulation), shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.
