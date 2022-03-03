Polis (POLIS) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.25 Million

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000554 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polis has a total market cap of $2.25 million and $2,799.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polis has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007293 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00069437 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005203 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $119.48 or 0.00288533 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 44.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Polis

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The official website for Polis is polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

