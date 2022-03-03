Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $36.63

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$36.63 and traded as low as C$34.17. Pollard Banknote shares last traded at C$34.61, with a volume of 12,190 shares trading hands.

PBL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Acumen Capital dropped their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. lowered shares of Pollard Banknote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$57.00 to C$51.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$66.00 to C$46.50 in a research note on Saturday, November 13th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$36.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$931.63 million and a P/E ratio of 34.89.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

