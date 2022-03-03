Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Price Down 2.1% Over Last Week

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.14 or 0.00007397 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Poolz Finance has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Poolz Finance has a total market cap of $9.79 million and approximately $806,455.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Poolz Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00042462 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,836.55 or 0.06676262 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,561.48 or 1.00175195 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00046985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00047600 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00026156 BTC.

Poolz Finance Profile

Poolz Finance was first traded on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,116,326 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poolz Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Poolz Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Poolz Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poolz Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.