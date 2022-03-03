Premaitha Health (LON:NIPT) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.10

Premaitha Health PLC (LON:NIPT – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9.10 ($0.12) and traded as high as GBX 9.10 ($0.12). Premaitha Health shares last traded at GBX 9.10 ($0.12), with a volume of 1,571,557 shares.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 9.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 9.10.
About Premaitha Health (LON:NIPT)
Further Reading
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
Receive News & Ratings for Premaitha Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premaitha Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.