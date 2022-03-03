Premium Income (TSE:PIC.A) Shares Down 1%

Premium Income Corporation (TSE:PIC.A – Get Rating) shares fell 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$8.11 and last traded at C$8.19. 6,553 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 34,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.27.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.91, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$107.98 million and a P/E ratio of 1.12.
Premium Income Company Profile (TSE:PIC.A)
Read More
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Premium Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.