Premium Income (TSE:PIC.A) Shares Down 1%

Premium Income Corporation (TSE:PIC.A – Get Rating) shares fell 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$8.11 and last traded at C$8.19. 6,553 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 34,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.91, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$107.98 million and a P/E ratio of 1.12.

Premium Income Corporation is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Strathbridge Asset Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It invests in stocks of companies operating primarily in the banking sector. The fund uses financial derivatives such as call and put options to invest in stocks of Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, and Toronto Dominion Bank.

