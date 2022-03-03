Pressure Technologies (LON:PRES) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $70.61

Pressure Technologies plc (LON:PRES – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 70.61 ($0.95) and traded as low as GBX 66.55 ($0.89). Pressure Technologies shares last traded at GBX 66.55 ($0.89), with a volume of 972 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of £20.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 70.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 76.68.
Pressure Technologies Company Profile (LON:PRES)
