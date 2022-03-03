Pressure Technologies (LON:PRES) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $70.61

Pressure Technologies plc (LON:PRES – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 70.61 ($0.95) and traded as low as GBX 66.55 ($0.89). Pressure Technologies shares last traded at GBX 66.55 ($0.89), with a volume of 972 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £20.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 70.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 76.68.

Get Pressure Technologies alerts:

Pressure Technologies Company Profile (LON:PRES)

Pressure Technologies plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures high-integrity and safety-critical components and systems for the oil and gas, defense, industrial gases, and hydrogen energy markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cylinders and Precision Machined Components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pressure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pressure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.