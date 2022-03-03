ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $275.51 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) to announce sales of $275.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for ProPetro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $259.67 million and the highest is $310.02 million. ProPetro reported sales of $161.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 70.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ProPetro.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.19). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $246.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. R. F. Lafferty raised their price target on shares of ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

ProPetro stock opened at $13.04 on Thursday. ProPetro has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $13.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.60. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 2.82.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $357,630.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in ProPetro by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 44,502 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,654,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,147 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 568,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 182,689 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 52,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

