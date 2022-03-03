QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) Trading 36.8% Higher

QDM International Inc. (OTCMKTS:QDMI – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 36.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00. 505 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 786% from the average session volume of 57 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 7.39.

QDM International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QDMI)

QDM International, Inc provides an entertainment based oval driving schools and events, which are conducted at various racetracks throughout the U.S. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

