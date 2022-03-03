Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.44

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.44 and last traded at $5.53, with a volume of 993 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in Qurate Retail by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 23,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International, and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment includes the distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households.

