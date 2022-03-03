Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $31.13

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.13 and last traded at $31.48, with a volume of 22244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.82.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Randstad from €59.00 ($66.29) to €60.00 ($67.42) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Randstad from €64.00 ($71.91) to €69.00 ($77.53) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Randstad from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Randstad has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

Get Randstad alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.56 and its 200-day moving average is $34.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Randstad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randstad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.