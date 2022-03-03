Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for easyJet (EZJ)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for easyJet (LON: EZJ):

2/28/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 750 ($10.06) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/21/2022 – easyJet had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 705 ($9.46) price target on the stock.

2/21/2022 – easyJet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 750 ($10.06) price target on the stock.

2/17/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 855 ($11.47) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/15/2022 – easyJet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 800 ($10.73) price target on the stock.

2/14/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 620 ($8.32) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/11/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 855 ($11.47) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/9/2022 – easyJet had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/8/2022 – easyJet had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/7/2022 – easyJet had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 705 ($9.46) price target on the stock.

2/1/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 815 ($10.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/31/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 680 ($9.12) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/28/2022 – easyJet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 750 ($10.06) price target on the stock.

1/27/2022 – easyJet had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 620 ($8.32) price target on the stock.

1/27/2022 – easyJet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 800 ($10.73) price target on the stock.

1/27/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 709 ($9.51) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/25/2022 – easyJet had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 680 ($9.12) price target on the stock.

1/24/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 775 ($10.40) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/20/2022 – easyJet had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 535 ($7.18) to GBX 620 ($8.32). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/19/2022 – easyJet had its price target raised by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 680 ($9.12) to GBX 800 ($10.73). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 800 ($10.73) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

1/18/2022 – easyJet had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 705 ($9.46) price target on the stock.

1/12/2022 – easyJet was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 680 ($9.12) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 720 ($9.66).

1/10/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 800 ($10.73) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

1/5/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 535 ($7.18) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/5/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 775 ($10.40) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/4/2022 – easyJet had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

1/4/2022 – easyJet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 750 ($10.06) price target on the stock.

LON:EZJ opened at GBX 551.60 ($7.40) on Thursday. easyJet plc has a 12-month low of GBX 457.50 ($6.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.69). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 626.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 646.80.

In other easyJet news, insider Julie Southern purchased 1,517 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.80) per share, for a total transaction of £9,951.52 ($13,352.37). Insiders have purchased a total of 1,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,025,259 in the last 90 days.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

