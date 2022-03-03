Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for easyJet (EZJ)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for easyJet (LON: EZJ):
- 2/28/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 750 ($10.06) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 2/21/2022 – easyJet had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 705 ($9.46) price target on the stock.
- 2/21/2022 – easyJet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 750 ($10.06) price target on the stock.
- 2/17/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 855 ($11.47) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 2/15/2022 – easyJet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 800 ($10.73) price target on the stock.
- 2/14/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 620 ($8.32) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 2/11/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 855 ($11.47) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 2/9/2022 – easyJet had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 2/8/2022 – easyJet had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 2/7/2022 – easyJet had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 705 ($9.46) price target on the stock.
- 2/1/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 815 ($10.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 1/31/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 680 ($9.12) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 1/28/2022 – easyJet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 750 ($10.06) price target on the stock.
- 1/27/2022 – easyJet had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 620 ($8.32) price target on the stock.
- 1/27/2022 – easyJet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 800 ($10.73) price target on the stock.
- 1/27/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 709 ($9.51) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 1/25/2022 – easyJet had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 680 ($9.12) price target on the stock.
- 1/24/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 775 ($10.40) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 1/20/2022 – easyJet had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 535 ($7.18) to GBX 620 ($8.32). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/19/2022 – easyJet had its price target raised by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 680 ($9.12) to GBX 800 ($10.73). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/19/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 800 ($10.73) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.
- 1/18/2022 – easyJet had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 705 ($9.46) price target on the stock.
- 1/12/2022 – easyJet was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 680 ($9.12) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 720 ($9.66).
- 1/10/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 800 ($10.73) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.
- 1/5/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 535 ($7.18) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 1/5/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 775 ($10.40) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 1/4/2022 – easyJet had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..
- 1/4/2022 – easyJet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 750 ($10.06) price target on the stock.
LON:EZJ opened at GBX 551.60 ($7.40) on Thursday. easyJet plc has a 12-month low of GBX 457.50 ($6.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.69). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 626.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 646.80.
In other easyJet news, insider Julie Southern purchased 1,517 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.80) per share, for a total transaction of £9,951.52 ($13,352.37). Insiders have purchased a total of 1,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,025,259 in the last 90 days.
