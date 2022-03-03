Red Metal Resources (OTCMKTS:RMESF) Shares Down 14.3%

Red Metal Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RMESF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 14.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 55,169 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 142% from the average session volume of 22,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.17.

Red Metal Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RMESF)

Red Metal Resources Ltd., an early stage mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral resources in Chile. The firm explores for copper, gold, cobalt, and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Farellon property, which is located in the Carrizal Alto mining district; the Perth property, which is located in the III Region of Atacama, Chile; and the Mateo property in III Region of Chile, Region de Atacama.

