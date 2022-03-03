ReNeuron Group (LON:RENE) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $83.26

ReNeuron Group plc (LON:RENE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 83.26 ($1.12) and traded as low as GBX 28 ($0.38). ReNeuron Group shares last traded at GBX 28.50 ($0.38), with a volume of 357,318 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The company has a market cap of £16.26 million and a PE ratio of -1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 51.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 83.26.

Get ReNeuron Group alerts:

ReNeuron Group Company Profile (LON:RENE)

ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ReNeuron Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNeuron Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.