Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Plug Power (PLUG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG):
- 3/2/2022 – Plug Power had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $26.00 to $30.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2022 – Plug Power had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2022 – Plug Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $50.00 to $46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2022 – Plug Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/27/2022 – Plug Power was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 1/26/2022 – Plug Power is now covered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc.. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/24/2022 – Plug Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $44.00 to $27.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 1/22/2022 – Plug Power was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/20/2022 – Plug Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $38.00 to $25.00.
- 1/20/2022 – Plug Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $26.00.
- 1/20/2022 – Plug Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $39.00.
- 1/15/2022 – Plug Power was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 1/13/2022 – Plug Power was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/11/2022 – Plug Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $56.00 to $37.00.
- 1/5/2022 – Plug Power is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ PLUG opened at $25.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 1.57. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $49.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 17.74 and a quick ratio of 16.89.
Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.
