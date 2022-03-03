Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Arch Capital Group (ACGL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ: ACGL):

2/28/2022 – Arch Capital Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/14/2022 – Arch Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $53.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Arch Capital Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/11/2022 – Arch Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $57.00.

2/10/2022 – Arch Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $50.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – Arch Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $50.00 to $55.00.

1/14/2022 – Arch Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $48.00 to $50.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2022 – Arch Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $52.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2022 – Arch Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $49.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2022 – Arch Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $51.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/4/2022 – Arch Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $51.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of ACGL traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,657,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,521. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $35.09 and a 1-year high of $49.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.11. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.27. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 11.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 36,363,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,388,374,000 after buying an additional 699,960 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,384,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $778,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,298 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,775,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,151,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $387,568,000 after buying an additional 1,045,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 8,000,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,607,000 after buying an additional 118,585 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

