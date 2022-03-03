Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Tronox (TROX)

Tronox (NYSE: TROX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/25/2022 – Tronox had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Tronox was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/24/2022 – Tronox was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tronox Holdings plc is a vertically integrated mining and inorganic chemical business. The company mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments to paints, plastics, paper and other everyday products. It operates primarily in South Africa, Australia, United States, the Netherlands and Australia. Tronox Holdings plc, formerly known as Tronox Limited, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

2/18/2022 – Tronox had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $27.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Tronox was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/16/2022 – Tronox was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Tronox Holdings plc is a vertically integrated mining and inorganic chemical business. The company mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments to paints, plastics, paper and other everyday products. It operates primarily in South Africa, Australia, United States, the Netherlands and Australia. Tronox Holdings plc, formerly known as Tronox Limited, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

1/7/2022 – Tronox was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tronox Holdings plc is a vertically integrated mining and inorganic chemical business. The company mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments to paints, plastics, paper and other everyday products. It operates primarily in South Africa, Australia, United States, the Netherlands and Australia. Tronox Holdings plc, formerly known as Tronox Limited, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

1/4/2022 – Tronox had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $32.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TROX stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.11. The company had a trading volume of 41,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,507. Tronox Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.98 and its 200 day moving average is $23.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 2.29.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $884.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.39 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is 25.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TROX. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tronox by 116.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Tronox by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,337,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,358,000 after purchasing an additional 128,067 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Tronox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,233,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,798,000 after buying an additional 192,367 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the second quarter worth about $898,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

