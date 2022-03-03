Reviewing Luminar Technologies (LAZR) & Its Peers

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ: LAZR – Get Rating) is one of 70 public companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Luminar Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Luminar Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luminar Technologies -745.01% -36.99% -32.44% Luminar Technologies Competitors -61.70% 5.26% -0.25%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Luminar Technologies and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luminar Technologies 0 4 7 0 2.64 Luminar Technologies Competitors 659 2517 2967 81 2.40

Luminar Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $24.90, indicating a potential upside of 64.36%. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 34.71%. Given Luminar Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Luminar Technologies is more favorable than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Luminar Technologies has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luminar Technologies’ peers have a beta of 1.65, suggesting that their average stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.4% of Luminar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.1% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 43.3% of Luminar Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Luminar Technologies and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Luminar Technologies $31.94 million -$362.30 million -21.64 Luminar Technologies Competitors $5.34 billion $20.48 million 19.43

Luminar Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Luminar Technologies. Luminar Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Luminar Technologies peers beat Luminar Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Luminar Technologies, Inc. operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries. The Other Component Sales segment engages in the designing, testing, and consulting of non-standard integrated circuits for government agencies and defense contractors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

