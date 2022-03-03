RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.58.
Several analysts have issued reports on RIOCF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. upped their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.75 to C$26.50 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.70. 1,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,554. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $14.74 and a 12-month high of $20.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.30 and its 200-day moving average is $17.90.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end trust engaged in owning, development, and management of retail-focused properties. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use or urban, grocery anchored, open air, and enclosed centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
