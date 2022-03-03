RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.17

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 3.2% over the last three years.

Get RiverNorth Opportunities Fund alerts:

RIV stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.30. The company had a trading volume of 105,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,563. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.92. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $14.78 and a 52 week high of $18.75.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew O’neill purchased 5,000 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIV. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 10,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $849,000.

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.