RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Plans $0.17 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by 3.2% over the last three years.
RIV traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.30. 105,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,563. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.92. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $14.78 and a 52-week high of $18.75.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $392,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 10,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $849,000.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
