RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Plans $0.17 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by 3.2% over the last three years.

RIV traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.30. 105,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,563. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.92. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $14.78 and a 52-week high of $18.75.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew O’neill bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $392,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 10,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $849,000.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

